John Cena Sr. comments on Cena potentially winning a 17th world title (Exclusive)

John Cena wants to win his 17th WWE World Championship but he doesn't want to take a shortcut to the title picture. The Cenation Leader will have to go through 29 superstars if he wants to earn a shot at the richest prize in the business.

Speaking on a recent edition of What Were They Thinking? on Backstage Pass, John Cena Sr. shared his thoughts on a potential world title win for his son, noting he had a bet going on with his partner.

"Well, we'll see what happens. I I've got a bet going with Moniece, my girlfriend. We watched the Netflix comeback, when he first came back, and he gave his little spiel on the ring - which is that old Cena swerve. You know, 'Chances of me winning that seventeen-time heavyweight championship. Well, I might get an Oscar before I get that (imitates Cena).' And I'm going, 'Oh, here it comes.'"

He continued that he placed a $500 bet during Cena Jr's promo;

"And then he said, 'Oh, but I never give up. I never quit. So I'm putting myself on the Royal Rumble.' So right away she said, 'he's going to be a 17-time heavyweight champion.' I said, 'I'll put $500 right here, let's see what happens.' She said, 'Are you betting for or against?' I said, 'When it happens, we'll open the envelope and see if I'm right.' We'll see. We'll see." [From 11:20 onwards]

John Cena hasn't won a world title since 2017 when he beat AJ Styles to capture his 16th WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble. Fans will have to wait to see if Cena manages to beat Ric Flair's record when it comes to most title victories.

