John Cena Sr. comments on whether AEW or WWE has booked Chris Jericho better

Chris Jericho is one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time. After a title-laden career in WWE, he signed with AEW in 2019.

Chris Jericho has been one of the top stars in AEW since the promotion's inception. He became the first AEW World Champion after beating Hangman Page at All Out in 2019. He held on to the title until AEW Revolution 2020, where he was beaten by Jon Moxley. Apart from being champion, we have seen Jericho in a number of great feuds including the feud with The Elite which led to the Stadium Stampede match.

John Cena Sr. was a guest on this week's episode of Wrestling Insiders on Boston Wrestling MWF's YouTube channel. Cena Sr. was asked who he felt had booked Chris Jericho better. Here's what he had to say:

"I think Chris [Jericho] holds equal billing. I really do. He was a tremendous success in WWF, in WWE, I think he's over in AEW but again, I think Jericho maybe oughta be thinking about winding down. I think he's had success in both promotions and I'll say this, I don't care where Chris Jericho goes, he will always be successful."

Chris Jericho is set to feud with MJF and The Pinnacle in AEW

MJF was kicked out of The Inner Circle a couple of weeks ago on AEW Dynamite. It looked like MJF was about to get on the wrong end of a beatdown at the hands of his former stablemates. But he ended up turning the tables, introducing his new faction, who jumped the members of The Inner Circle and left them laying. MJF's new faction consists of Wardlow, Shawn Spears, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler, as well as pro wrestling legend Tully Blanchard.

We found out more about AEW's newest faction on last Wednesday's edition of AEW Dynamite, including the name of the faction - The Pinnacle. MJF then announced that he and his faction were coming to takeover AEW as well as to destroy The Inner Circle.

