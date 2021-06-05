John Cena Sr. criticizes WWE's presentation of female superstars

John Cena Sr. believes WWE told its audience that “men are more important” by using male superstars in the 2021 Women’s Royal Rumble.

Former WWE Divas Champion Alicia Fox made her return in the 30-woman match. Her entrance was interrupted by R-Truth, who ran to the ring to escape several men who wanted to win his 24/7 Championship.

After pinning R-Truth to become the new 24/7 Champion, Fox was eliminated from the match by Mandy Rose. Truth then pinned Fox at ringside to quickly recapture the title.

John Cena’s father often gives his opinions on modern-day WWE topics on Boston Wrestling MWF’s YouTube channel. This week, he used the segment with R-Truth as an example to show that WWE’s women should be booked in a better way:

“Let’s go back to the Royal Rumble, which I was very adamant and very explicit about,” he said. “Why, why in God’s name would you bring out that 24/7 trash? Why would you interrupt a women’s match? You basically said to millions of fans, ‘We really don’t care about the women’s match. The men are more important. You know what? Here’s a lollipop because you really suck.’ I’m telling you, I’m sorry, that’s wrong. You would never, ever do that to a men’s match.”

R-Truth was not the only male superstar to appear in the 24/7 Championship segment. Akira Tozawa, Drew Gulak, Gran Metalik, Humberto Carrillo and Lince Dorado all chased Truth to the ring shortly after Alicia Fox’s entrance.

John Cena Sr. calls on WWE to “stop this foolishness”

Bianca Belair won the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble

WWE’s female superstars have received more storylines and television time since the Divas Revolution (now known as the Women’s Evolution) began in 2015.

Despite WWE’s efforts to showcase women more frequently, John Cena Sr. still believes more needs to be done:

“I don’t think that the women in professional wrestling today have been allowed to use those fancy moves that they can use,” he added. “If you bring that caliber of wrestling up and stop this foolishness with the promos and this foolishness with the storylines, I think there’d be a change. For some reason, somebody doesn’t want that to happen.”

WWE’s next pay-per-view, Hell in a Cell, will take place on June 20. Two women’s matches – Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (RAW Women’s Championship) and Bianca Belair vs. Bayley (SmackDown Women’s Championship) – have been announced for the event.

