John Cena Sr. doubts whether The Bella Twins should be in the WWE Hall of Fame

Nikki Bella and John Cena broke up in 2018
Danny Hart
FEATURED COLUMNIST
comments icon
Modified 53 min ago
News

John Cena Sr. is unsure whether The Bella Twins deserve to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

In a recent Boston Wrestling MWF interview, host Dan Mirade spoke to John Cena’s father about several WWE Hall of Fame topics. Mirade gave his opinion that Brie Bella and Nikki Bella “contributed nothing but poor promos, poor skits, poor matches, poor everything” to WWE.

John Cena Sr. paused and simply said “there you go” when he was asked to give his thoughts on The Bella Twins’ induction. He added that he has “nothing against them” as human beings, but he agreed with Mirade’s assessment.

“I think you said it all.”

Brie and Nikki Bella’s 2020 WWE Hall of Fame induction is set to air on the WWE Network on Tuesday, April 6. The Total Bellas stars were supposed to be inducted in 2020 but the ceremony was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's ceremony will also include inductees from the 2021 Hall of Fame class.

John Cena Sr. discusses The Bella Twins as human beings

The Bella Twins are former WWE Divas Champions
John Cena began dating Nikki Bella in 2012. They separated in 2018, one year after becoming engaged at WrestleMania 33.

Although John Cena Sr. has doubts about their WWE Hall of Fame credentials, he clarified that he likes The Bella Twins as people.

“I will say this. On the human side, outside of the business, you couldn’t ask for better people, from mom to the girls, just good, decent human beings. Kind, generous, very good human beings.”

John Cena Sr. also defended The Bella Twins’ ability as in-ring performers. He said it should be remembered that Brie and Nikki joined WWE at a time when women were judged more on looks than wrestling skills.

Please credit Boston Wrestling MWF and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Published 03 Apr 2021, 19:23 IST
comments icon
WWE Hall of Fame Brie Bella Nikki Bella
