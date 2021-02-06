John Cena Sr. on Drew McIntyre vs. Vince McMahon; why it would be better than McIntyre vs. Goldberg

John Cena Sr. believes a Drew McIntyre vs. Vince McMahon match would have been better than McIntyre vs. Goldberg at the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble.

WWE’s first pay-per-view of the year began with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defeating Goldberg in a match that lasted just 152 seconds. The two men shook hands after the match, seemingly bringing an end to their rivalry.

Speaking to Boston Wrestling MWF’s Dan Mirade, John Cena’s father said Vince McMahon is “on a whole different level” as a heel. He thinks Vince McMahon, 75, could have participated in a more entertaining match against Drew McIntyre than Goldberg, 54.

“I think McMahon, Vince could get in that ring with McIntyre, no offense, and do a better job. Yeah, because you know what? You wouldn’t have all those fancy gimmick moves. You’d have all that cheating, you’d have all that eye-gouging. It’s just the old McMahon thing that would carry it.

“McIntyre wouldn’t put up with it, take him, beat him up, slam him down, Vince would come back and cheat a little bit. Whole different angle but it still puts the match over.”

Vince McMahon’s last official WWE match came in October 2012 when he faced CM Punk on WWE RAW.

What’s next for Drew McIntyre and Goldberg?

Goldberg vs. Drew McIntyre at the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble

Drew McIntyre looks set to face Sheamus in a WWE Championship match after their altercation on the post-Royal Rumble episode of WWE RAW.

As for Goldberg, his WWE deal allows him to compete in two matches per year. With one of those matches already over, it is unclear when he will return to the ring next in 2021.

