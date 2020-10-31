John Cena Sr. explains WWE's problem with Braun Strowman and Dolph Ziggler

John Cena Sr. has given his thoughts on the reasons why Braun Strowman and Dolph Ziggler have not become megastars in WWE.

Speaking to Boston Wrestling, John Cena’s father discussed WWE’s recent decision to take the WWE Championship off Drew McIntyre. Whilst recapping McIntyre’s reign, which included a win over Brock Lesnar, John Cena Sr. said that spot could also have gone to Strowman. However, he believes WWE made a mistake by booking The Monster Among Men in comedy segments.

“Look, they made their mistake with Braun Strowman. There’s another man that could have squashed him [Brock Lesnar] in one second with one hand. They built this man up and they went [mimics puffing smoke out of his hand]… made a joke out of him. Look, I’ll call it like I see it, like me or not.”

While Strowman has never had a meaningful WWE rivalry with John Cena, Ziggler has faced the 16-time WWE World Champion many times.

John Cena Sr. clarified that he is a big fan of Ziggler, but he thinks his projects outside of WWE have held him back.

“Look, let’s take Dolph Ziggler. Why won’t I put all my eggs in one basket with Dolph Ziggler? I think the world of that human being, great professional athlete, but he can’t make up his mind. Am I gonna stay? Am I gonna go? Am I gonna do comedy? You can’t do that.

“Either you live the life you’re in and accept it and wanna progress forward, or you put yourself in a position where management says, ‘Look, I’ve offered you prime rib and a Cadillac, and you’re not sure. You might want a Jaguar. Hold on, brother, where are you heading with me?’”

Braun Strowman and Dolph Ziggler’s current WWE storylines

Das Boot!!! Monster 1 Dragon 0 told you I wasn’t the one to try and make a name for yourself with. You might have got the last laugh last night but you still took a L kid!! Wait till I get my hands on you when I’m 100% 👹👹👹 pic.twitter.com/cxDSulHYuh — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) October 20, 2020

Braun Strowman was chosen as the No. 6 pick by WWE RAW on the second night of the 2020 WWE Draft. On the same night, Dolph Ziggler moved back to WWE SmackDown as the No. 22 pick alongside his tag team partner, Robert Roode.

The latest episode of RAW saw Strowman’s current rival, Keith Lee, qualify for RAW’s Survivor Series men’s team. With two spots left on the team, it is possible that the former WWE Universal Champion could also represent RAW at the event.

As for Ziggler, he lost to Kevin Owens in a Survivor Series qualifying match on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

