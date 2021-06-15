"Don't do this" - John Cena Sr. on Goldberg's possible WWE retirement match

John Cena Sr. believes Bill Goldberg deserves to receive a better WWE retirement match than Kurt Angle.

In 2019, Angle lost to Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35 in the final match of his legendary career. He was originally supposed to retire at WrestleMania 36 against John Cena but he decided to bring forward his retirement by a year.

John Cena’s father recently discussed Goldberg’s WWE future with Boston Wrestling MWF’s Dan Mirade. He agreed with Mirade that Goldberg should have one last WWE run in late 2021 and early 2022, leading to a WrestleMania 38 retirement match.

“Let him go out on a bright note," John Cena Sr. said. "They screwed over Kurt Angle, so don’t do this, don’t do this [repeat what happened with Angle]. Give him his shine and glory. The man has paid his dues. He’s earned it, so let’s go and do it the right way. That’s my general consensus.”

Goldberg’s WWE contract allows him to compete in two matches per year. His first match in 2021 ended in defeat against then-WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at the Royal Rumble. It is unclear when his next match will take place.

John Cena Sr. clarifies his past comments about Goldberg

John Cena's father is often outspoken about modern-day WWE topics

John Cena Sr. has been critical of Goldberg’s ability as an in-ring performer in the past. He told Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Chris Featherstone earlier this year that the WCW legend would be better suited as a manager than a wrestler.

Clarifying his stance, John Cena’s father said he had no issues with the man behind Goldberg’s menacing WWE persona.

“Goldberg is a good friend,” John Cena Sr. added. “It’s just that I disagree with some of the things that he does and says, and I’m sure he disagrees with what I say or what I do, but we’re still friends. I have no argument with Bill. I’m sure if he met me, he’d say, ‘Who the hell are you?’ I’ve only done one or two shows with him, but he’s a great guy, great human being.”

.@Goldberg's 2016 return is why you NEVER say "never" in WWE... pic.twitter.com/UV6qRhMjo8 — WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2021

Goldberg’s in-ring skills often divide opinion amongst fans and people in the wrestling business.

RAW Superstar Riddle has made no secret that he dislikes the 2018 WWE Hall of Famer’s work inside the ring. In 2019, he said the veteran was “unsafe, dangerous, and a liability” to fellow WWE Superstars.

