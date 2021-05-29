John Cena Sr. thinks 3-time WWE Tag Team Champion will never wrestle again

John Cena Sr. does not think Jason Jordan should risk his health by attempting to return to WWE in-ring competition.

Jordan has not competed in a match since he underwent neck surgery in February 2018. The three-time tag team champion now works behind the scenes in WWE as a lead producer.

Speaking to Boston Wrestling MWF’s Dan Mirade, John Cena’s father congratulated Jordan on his success in a backstage WWE role. He also predicted that the 32-year-old will never wrestle again:

“Well done, well done, and he deserves it,” John Cena Sr. said, “He understands the business, he worked hard in the business. It’s unfortunate when somebody of his caliber gets injured and is out. This young man is permanently out of the business. I’m gonna make a prediction now: I don’t see him coming back. Why would you risk, even if they got him fixed up, why would you risk getting an injury again? Because this time you might not walk out.”

I’m ready to attack this week and make huge improvements! I’ve been trying to keep my eye on the prize and look at the big picture. I’m still on the road to recovery and I’m very optimistic about getting back to where I belong! pic.twitter.com/hven7dXOFF — Jason Jordan (@JasonJordanJJ) November 11, 2018

WWE SmackDown Superstar Chad Gable spoke about Jason Jordan’s injury status on The Bump earlier this year. He said his former tag team partner is “trying to get back” after three years out of the ring.

John Cena Sr. on Daniel Bryan and Edge’s WWE returns

Roman Reigns defeated Daniel Bryan and Edge at WrestleMania 37

Daniel Bryan and Edge have returned to in-ring action in recent years after being forced to retire earlier in their careers due to injuries.

Regardless of their success since returning, John Cena Sr. said he still worries about both superstars’ risk of injury:

“That’s why I worry about Daniel Bryan, that’s why I worry about some of these other people… Edge,” Cena added, “Why would you put your health, with a family, on the line? Three million dollars [Edge’s reported annual salary] is a lot of money, but when you can’t move and can’t walk it’s useless.”

Daniel Bryan and Edge main-evented WrestleMania 37 last month in a Triple Threat match against Roman Reigns. While Edge has not appeared on WWE television since WrestleMania, Bryan was recently banished from SmackDown after losing another match against Reigns.

