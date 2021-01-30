John Cena Sr. makes a bold prediction about The Fiend ahead of Royal Rumble 2021

With Royal Rumble a couple of days away, John Cena Sr. has made a bold prediction about The Fiend.

The Fiend hasn't been seen on WWE television since facing Randy Orton at TLC in December in a Firefly Inferno match. Orton won that match after setting The Fiend ablaze.

John Cena Sr. discussed the upcoming Royal Rumble pay-per-view on the latest edition of Boston Wrestling MWF's Wrestling Insiders. Speaking about who could win the men's Royal Rumble, Cena Sr. said that his pick was The Fiend. Here's what he had to say:

"When I first met that young man [Bray Wyat], as his first character, I said to him in catering, 'I just have to say this to you, you probably have the most interesting, best character in right now next to The Undertaker, in WWE' and I really meant it from my heart. Not that I'm a talent agent, not that I can see all this magic, he still has it and I only hope he comes out the winner. There are so many storylines to come out of the Rumble if they just play it right. They can go on till WrestleMania and be draws as matches, with question marks, is he going to win, is he not going to win. I like him, I'll pick him."

John Cena Sr. wants to see The Fiend face Triple H

John Cena Sr. went on to add that he would love a feud between The Fiend and 'The King of Kings' Triple H. Cena Sr. said that if WWE booked the storyline well, it could get really creepy and he sees a great storyline there:

"You know, what do I say? I have a lot of respect for Triple H, the best, trained by Kowalski, outstanding athelete, Cena's been with him, Daniel Bryan, and he puts on a hell of a show."

"I would love for The Fiend to come out of this and then face Triple H. I think there's a great storyline there. I really think they can get real creepy with Stephanie, the kids, the grandparents."

