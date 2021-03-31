John Cena Sr. reveals why his son shouldn't wrestle Goldberg [Exclusive]

John Cena Sr. was a guest on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted this week. During the interview, Cena Sr. was asked about whether he would be interested in seeing his son, John Cena, wrestle a match against Goldberg.

Cena's last WWE match came at WrestleMania 36 where he faced "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in the Firefly Fun House match.

Speaking about a potential match between Cena and Goldberg, Cena Sr. expressed he was not interested in seeing the bout. He said that at this stage in both superstars' careers, it would be a "disservice" to have them face each other. He also went on to explain his stance against Goldberg vs. Cena:

"I don't have disdain for Goldberg. I say this in every interview I do, every podcast - I wouldn't want to meet Goldberg down a dark alley, I wouldn't want to fight him in a bar. That man is in tremendous shape. He's a great athlete, a lot of potential but if you look at the match he had with Drew McIntyre, I think we have to sit back and say to ourselves, there reaches a point in time where we have to learn to step back. I think his contract is three or four more matches with WWE, I mean, where do you put him?"

"If you put him in the ring with Cena, I think it will be a disservice to both Goldberg and Cena. Who's gonna carry who in that match? He's still got that look, that Goldberg fear but when I watch the match with him and McIntyre for the Rumble, I was disappointed. I expected more. If you saw when he brought him up, and they came down, McIntyre... I thought he was going to break his neck. So he can't go the way he used to go."

Goldberg lost his latest match for the WWE Championship

Goldberg's last WWE match came at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view earlier this year. Goldberg challenged then-WWE Champion Drew McIntyre in a singles match but was ultimately unsuccessful against The Scottish Warrior.

Rumors at the time suggested Goldberg could wrestle at WrestleMania 37, but that did not turn out to be the case.

