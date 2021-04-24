John Cena Sr. reveals what he told WWE's "new Undertaker" backstage

John Cena Sr. believes Bray Wyatt should have become WWE’s new version of The Undertaker.

Comparisons between Wyatt and The Undertaker have been drawn for many years. Both men debuted in WWE with darker personas that set them apart from the rest of the roster. Like The Undertaker, Wyatt’s character has evolved over the years with the introduction of his alter-ego, The Fiend.

Speaking to Boston Wrestling MWF’s Dan Mirade, John Cena Sr. recalled a conversation he once had with Wyatt backstage at a WWE show. He told the former Wyatt Family leader that he was impressed with his work at the time. Cena explained:

“One of the best,” he said. “He’s the new Undertaker, but they [WWE] won’t look at it that way. They won’t look at it that way, and they should. I said that when I first met Bray Wyatt backstage. I said to him, ‘You know what, I just have to tell you something, you probably have one of the best gimmicks going right now of anyone in this locker room.’ And he did, he did.”

Bray Wyatt’s The Fiend character recently lost against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37. After showing so much potential in 2019 and 2020, John Cena Sr. thinks WWE is “slowly killing” The Fiend.

John Cena Sr. wanted a more detailed Bray Wyatt vs. Undertaker storyline

The Undertaker's win over Bray Wyatt came one year after his WrestleMania 30 loss to Brock Lesnar

In 2015, The Undertaker defeated Bray Wyatt in a one-on-one match at WrestleMania 31. Later in the year, The Undertaker and Kane picked up a victory over Wyatt and Luke Harper at WWE Survivor Series 2015.

John Cena Sr. believes WWE should have extended the storyline further by having Wyatt feud with The Undertaker up until his retirement. Cena said:

Advertisement

“It should have been him, and you don’t agree, that kind of did battle with The ‘Taker and had fun with that,” John Cena Sr. added. “Can you imagine the number of matches they could’ve got out of that? Then when ‘Taker finally did retire, guess who would have taken the urn and dumped the ashes, destroying it once and for all? There’s so much there. What’s wrong with the writers? And they’re slowly destroying The Fiend.”

Since debuting in August 2019, Bray Wyatt’s The Fiend character has repeatedly targeted WWE Superstars who previously wronged him. The Undertaker officially retired in November 2020, meaning a rematch between the two men is unlikely to ever take place.

Please credit Boston Wrestling MWF and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.