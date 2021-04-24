John Cena Sr. thinks two returning WWE Superstars "will get booed out of the building"

John Cena Sr. does not want The Bella Twins to return to WWE as in-ring competitors.

Brie Bella and Nikki Bella recently received their 2020 WWE Hall of Fame inductions. Although their full-time WWE in-ring careers are behind them, both women are interested in returning to challenge for the Women’s Tag Team Championship.

Speaking to Boston Wrestling MWF’s Dan Mirade, John Cena’s father predicted that The Bella Twins will be booed if they wrestle again:

"Please, I think no ill of The Bellas, no ill at all, but you know what, it ain’t time to bring them back," he said. "Please don’t do it. I just have to say it, because it’s not going to go over well. It’s not going to be well for them and it’s not going to be well for the people they’re involved with, because the feud will go south, the fans will go south, and it’ll be a lost cause. They’ll get booed out of the building."

The Bella Twins were involved in a segment with Bayley on the second night of WrestleMania 37. Bayley reminded the new WWE Hall of Famers that John Cena, Nikki’s former fiancé, was not at the event.

Brie and Nikki attacked Bayley before dancing on the stage area with WrestleMania hosts Hulk Hogan and Titus O’Neil.

The Bella Twins’ possible WWE return

The Bella Twins celebrated at WrestleMania 37

Brie Bella has not competed in a WWE match since teaming up with Nikki Bella and Ronda Rousey to defeat The Riott Squad in October 2018. That same month, Nikki lost her final WWE match against Rousey in the main event of the all-women’s WWE Evolution pay-per-view.

Although the former Divas Champions have announced their retirements in recent years, both are hopeful of making a return.

Speaking on The Bellas Podcast, Brie said they will make sure their in-ring comeback takes place within the next year. Nikki reiterated that their goal is to win the Women’s Tag Team Championship, which is currently held by Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

