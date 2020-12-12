John Cena Sr. wants Randy Orton's punt kick banned

John Cena Sr. has given his thoughts to Boston Wrestling MWF’s Dan Mirade about Randy Orton’s current position in WWE. Although John Cena’s father mostly had positive things to say about Orton, he admitted that he does not like his punt kick finisher.

Randy Orton stopped using the punt kick in 2012 due to concerns that he could give Superstars a concussion. John Cena Sr. believes the move, which Orton brought back earlier in 2020, should not be part of The Viper’s move set.

“Orton is scheduled as The Legend Killer. The one thing I’m not happy with is they’ve allowed the kick in the head to come back. Orton’s been kicking [people] in the head. That is not a good move.”

John Cena Sr. received the punt kick from Randy Orton on WWE RAW in 2007. He went on to make a cryptic comment which implied that people were not happy with the way that he took the move.

“I don’t care [what anybody says], I lived the kick in the head. There’s a long story behind that. They all think it was me, I looked at it several times. I’ll leave it up to anybody’s opinion.”

Randy Orton vs. John Cena Sr.

John Cena defeated Booker T via disqualification on the August 27, 2007 episode of WWE RAW after an interference from Randy Orton. It looked as though Orton was set to hit Cena with a punt kick at one stage. However, he rolled out of the ring instead and pulled his rival’s father over the barricade.

Randy Orton then hit a vicious punt kick on John Cena Sr., setting up a match between the two on RAW on September 17, 2007. A handcuffed John Cena was forced to watch on from ringside as Cody Rhodes attacked Orton to cause a disqualification.

The post-match segment saw Randy Orton escape from Rhodes before landing an RKO on John Cena Sr. Cena then entered the ring to prevent further damage from being done to his father.