John Cena Sr. wants Vince McMahon to make big change to WrestleMania 37

John Cena Sr. has called on Vince McMahon to delay WrestleMania 37 in order to allow more WWE fans to attend the event.

Vince McMahon was forced to hold WrestleMania 36 at an empty Performance Center in Orlando, Florida due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, the majority of WWE shows have emanated from the WWE ThunderDome, with fans appearing on screens from their homes.

Speaking to Boston Wrestling MWF’s Dan Mirade, John Cena’s father suggested that Vince McMahon should change the date of WrestleMania 37. He believes the annual extravaganza should be delayed until July or August.

“Once again, I don’t see why and I have no idea why Vince is set on April,” John Cena Sr. said. “I have no idea why, and as a former business person I would venture to move it into July or August. Why not? Just think of what would happen. It doesn’t mean it’s gonna be every year, but finally we have WrestleMania with all the people there with the crowd.”

John Cena Sr. clarified that his opinion is dependent on the number of COVID-19 cases significantly decreasing before the summer. WrestleMania 37 is currently scheduled to take place on March 28, 2021.

WrestleMania 36 was originally due to take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. However, due to social distancing regulations, Vince McMahon was unable to hold the event at the 65,000-seat stadium.

Although WWE has not yet confirmed the location of WrestleMania 37, the show is expected to be held at Raymond James Stadium. WrestleMania 37 was originally set to take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.