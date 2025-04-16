John Cena Sr. has a warning for Cody Rhodes before WWE WrestleMania 41 (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes' upcoming match against John Cena at WWE WrestleMania 41 could prove one of the toughest ones in his career yet. Cena's father certainly thinks so, according to his recent words.

Cena's heel turn has taken the whole pro wrestling community by surprise. This could also make him unpredictable with how he fights in the squared circle, or so his father thinks. According to John Cena Sr. Cody needs to be extremely careful with how he approaches the WWE match.

Speaking on UnSKripted, John Cena's father stated:

"He (Cody Rhodes) has reached the top of the ladder. You know I have nothing but accolades. But again, it's two men in that ring. And again I reiterate what I said before. He is facing an unpredictable John Cena. You know you got in that ring before; I mean, you could take it in, work, know what they're gonna do... You have no idea what's going through this man's mind or through Rhodes' mind. You know that it might not be a wrestling match. It just might end up being a fight." [24:48 onwards]

For now, fans will have to wait to see how the match at WWE WrestleMania 41 turns out.

