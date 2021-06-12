"One big mistake" - John Cena Sr. on Braun Strowman's WWE release

John Cena Sr. believes WWE made “one big mistake” by releasing former Universal Champion Braun Strowman.

The 37-year-old made his WWE main-roster debut in 2015 and went on to become one of the company’s most featured stars. Two months before receiving his release, the former Wyatt Family member defeated Vince McMahon’s son, Shane McMahon, at WrestleMania 37.

Earlier this year, John Cena’s father told Sportskeeda Wrestling that WWE writers "didn't know what to do" with Strowman.

Speaking in a recent video with Boston Wrestling MWF’s Dan Mirade, he echoed those same thoughts following Strowman's release from WWE. He also suggested that AEW and NJPW should attempt to sign the six-foot-eight star.

“Why would you take [release] a man like Braun Strowman?” John Cena Sr. asked. “The potential is unlimited with this man. When you [WWE] first had him, you billed him as a giant, as a superstar. He tipped over trucks and cars. He destroyed people.

"At WrestleMania, he wins, and you say, ‘We’ve come to terms with Braun Strowman.’ One big mistake - that’s all I’m gonna say. If AEW doesn’t pick that man up or New Japan Pro, there’s something wrong with both of them.”

John Cena Sr. added that Braun Strowman is a “great human being” who has a presentation that fans can believe in. He also questioned why WWE turned him into a comedy character after initially presenting him as one of the most feared people on the roster.

Will Braun Strowman join another company after leaving WWE?

Braun Strowman worked for WWE from 2013 to 2021

In 2020, Braun Strowman said on Lilian Garcia’s Chasing Glory podcast that he would never wrestle for another company outside of WWE.

Given the circumstances of his release, John Cena Sr. thinks Strowman could change his mind and decide to wrestle elsewhere.

“I’ve eaten a lot of my own words, so we say things at times because in our hearts we truly believe it, or we say it out of anger and then we have to pay the consequences,” John Cena Sr. added. “Karma’s a b****. But, anyway, Strowman, because he loves the business so much, I don’t think that he believes that WWE is the ultimate beginning and end. Before, there was no place really to go.”

Braun Strowman has not yet given any interviews about his release from WWE. He has, however, remained active on social media since news of his WWE departure was announced last week.

In a recent post, The Monster Among Men revealed that he has cut his beard for the first time in a decade.

