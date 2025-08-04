John Cena subjected to monumental praise from Triple H following WWE SummerSlam: "Best performance of his career"

John Cena lost to Cody Rhodes in an incredibly violent Street Fight for the Undisputed WWE Championship. His 17th world championship reign is finally over, and the groundwork for his next feud with Brock Lesnar has already been laid. WWE Chief Content Officer talked about Cena's match at SummerSlam and called it the best performance of his career.

Ad

After hitting him with a Cody Cutter from the top rope, followed by a Cross Rhodes, The American Nightmare finally ended Cena's record-breaking 17th world title reign. The match featured multiple great spots, including John Cena being lifted from below the stage with Cody on his shoulders and the lower ring rope coming off.

While discussing the match on the SummerSlam post-show, Triple H heaped massive praise on Cena's last SummerSlam match.

Ad

Trending

"Tonight, I thought he's put on one of the best performances of his career. You know and to do that where he is in life is extremely, extremely difficult. I know the schedule he is on right now and it's beyond anybody's comprehension of what he's doing. So my appreciation for it is even greater but I thought he knocked it out of the park tonight." [57:52 onwards]

Ad

Fans loved to see John Cena finally go back to being a babyface and put on a classic with Cody Rhodes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishan Dubey Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.

With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."

Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.

One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram. Know More