John Cena subjected to monumental praise from Triple H following WWE SummerSlam: "Best performance of his career"

By Ishan Dubey
Published Aug 04, 2025 04:00 GMT
John Cena after losing the title to Cody Rhodes (Image via WWE's Youtube)
John Cena after losing the title to Cody Rhodes (Image via WWE's Youtube)

John Cena lost to Cody Rhodes in an incredibly violent Street Fight for the Undisputed WWE Championship. His 17th world championship reign is finally over, and the groundwork for his next feud with Brock Lesnar has already been laid. WWE Chief Content Officer talked about Cena's match at SummerSlam and called it the best performance of his career.

After hitting him with a Cody Cutter from the top rope, followed by a Cross Rhodes, The American Nightmare finally ended Cena's record-breaking 17th world title reign. The match featured multiple great spots, including John Cena being lifted from below the stage with Cody on his shoulders and the lower ring rope coming off.

While discussing the match on the SummerSlam post-show, Triple H heaped massive praise on Cena's last SummerSlam match.

also-read-trending Trending
"Tonight, I thought he's put on one of the best performances of his career. You know and to do that where he is in life is extremely, extremely difficult. I know the schedule he is on right now and it's beyond anybody's comprehension of what he's doing. So my appreciation for it is even greater but I thought he knocked it out of the park tonight." [57:52 onwards]
youtube-cover

Fans loved to see John Cena finally go back to being a babyface and put on a classic with Cody Rhodes.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
