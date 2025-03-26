John Cena subtly executed an exceptional feat on WWE RAW, veteran points out (Exclusive)

The WWE Universe was shocked, to say the least, after John Cena turned heel earlier this year. Apart from this notable developement, Cena apparently also did something exceptional recently, according to his former on-screen manager Kenny Bolin.

Ad

Kenny Bolin has considerable experience working with John Cena, and he believes that the Doctor of Thuganomics is near perfect on the mic. Cena's recent promos after turning heel have been yet another reminder of the same thing. His segment on RAW managed to keep the attention of fans despite being around half an hour long of him just talking.

Speaking on UnSKripted, Bolin stated that even during Cena's time in OVW, he possessed a special talent for talking on the mic. Regarding his recent promos, wrestling veteran Kenny Bolin said that the 16-time world champion would never lose the crowd.

Ad

Trending

"What I saw was you could not stump him on a promo. You can get him in the ring. He's not gonna lose the crowd. As you have seen, he did a 33 minute promo, not last night... But the one before was like 33 minute promo. Who can do that and not lose the audience? (...) He had them by the hook." [13:30 onwards]

Ad

You can check out the full video here:

Ad

As of now, fans will have to stay tuned to see what John Cena does next in WWE.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback