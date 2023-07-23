John Cena was supposed to have a program with ECW Original; WWE legend confirms

WWE was seriously considering having ECW star New Jack in a short angle with John Cena back in the day.

In 2004, John Cena was the United States Champion and had just worked a long program with Booker T. In his next feud against Carlito, it was planned that Carlito's bodyguard, Jesús, would stab Cena in the kidney. This role was supposed to be played by none other than New Jack.

On a recent episode of Something to Wrestle podcast, Bruce Prichard explained that there were some ideas floating backstage about getting New Jack in to work in a program with Cena. He claimed the ECW star's reputation and unpredictability deterred WWE from bringing him in.

"There was definitely talks to New Jack. I don't think anybody wanted to touch him because of his reputation and unpredictability. But, yes, it may have been during this time that he was actually discussed, but never to the point of, 'Alright, who is gonna go pitch that one to Vince?' The reputation preceded itself."

Prichard also stated that Paul Heyman was not on board with the idea of having the ECW original back in WWE.

"Paul was like, okay, you may get your controversy, but it may not be the kind of controversy you really want to have." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Jamel Lewis @JLewisSports @briang9378 @ThisIsNasty @VICE I kept hearing a rumor that New Jack was supposed to be in that Jesus role and wrestle John Cena at Armageddon 2004. He was supposed to “stab” Cena. I laughed because I know DAMN WELL Vince wouldn’t have signed New Jack.

John Cena made a surprise appearance at Money in the Bank 2023

John Cena was last seen on WWE TV at Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. The 16-time champ surprised the London fans and claimed that the company should have brought a premium live event to London much earlier.

He then checked with the fans if they would like to have WrestleMania in London. However, The Cenation Leader was interrupted by Grayson Waller. The Aussie superstar stated that the Show of Shows would be better off in Australia and even offered Cena an opportunity to be the guest of The Grayson Waller Effect at WrestleMania Australia.

Mr. Hustle Loyalty & Respect was not impressed and planted the rookie with an Attitude Adjustment.

