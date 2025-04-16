John Cena surprised his father before WWE WrestleMania 41, details disclosed (Exclusive)

John Cena's pro wrestling career took a wild turn this year when he turned heel in WWE. Apparently, his father was also taken by surprise with his actions before WrestleMania 41.
Cena has been a babyface for most of his WWE career, albeit with times of some unpopularity. Nevertheless, his heel turn during Elimination Chamber this year was something most never saw coming, especially during his retirement year. Cena's father was recently asked about whether he knew about the twist, to which he had an interesting response.
Speaking on UnSKripted, John Cena Sr. stated that he had no idea the situation was going turn out the way it did.
"John Cena Jr. is his own man. I have watched that Elimination Chamber and I'll tell you what, I had no idea that that situation was going to exist. If you want my honest opinion about what I thought was gonna happen, I thought Rhodes was gonna tell the Rock to do what he did, he laid the foundation. When Cena came in and gave him the hug, for sure I thought Rhodes was gonna deck Cena with the belt. It was gonna be Rhodes would go the other way, not Cena." [26:08 onwards]
For now, only time will tell who comes out on top in the war between Cody Rhodes and John Cena at WWE WrestleMania 41.
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.