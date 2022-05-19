"Soon" - John Cena has surprising update on WWE return

Former WWE Superstar John Cena has given a hint as to when fans might see him return to the promotion that made him a star.

The 16-time WWE Champion last appeared for the company at SummerSlam in August 2021, where he lost to Roman Reigns and failed to capture the Universal Championship. Following the match, Cena returned to Hollywood, and we haven't seen him on RAW or SmackDown since.

John Cena recently spoke to Adam Glyn of Adam's Apple about a wide variety of subjects. When asked when he'll be back in WWE, Cena shockingly replied that he's coming back soon:

"Oh, soon," John Cena said. "I know in WWE, I turn 20 pretty soon so that's a pretty big thing. From a pretty storied class of folks Batista, Randy Orton, Brock, we kind of all turn 20 this year, so I'm aware that that's coming around the corner, and who knows, but it's one of those hard truths to bear. There's a lot of cool stuff going on, and I don't want to say no to any opportunities that are on my doorstep. So I don't know when I'll be back. But hopefully, it's soon. I've been gone for too long."

John Cena @JohnCena Never expect the want without considering the work. Never expect the want without considering the work.

John Cena says his transition to Hollywood came down to not being afraid of failure

Following in the footsteps of one of his greatest rivals, The Rock, Cena ventured into Hollywood and found great success for himself in the process. It's a path that many WWE Superstars have attempted to traverse in the past, but it doesn't always work out.

However, John Cena has stepped up to offer advice to anyone willing to give it a shot. Speaking with Adam Glyn, he stated that one simply has to be okay with failing:

"Just be okay with failing. This 'transition' has taken 15 years now," John Cena said. "So from 'The Marine' until now and there's a lot of failure in there you guys have watched. Don't be afraid to fail, and it's okay to have a great support system around you, and certainly the WWE audience, I've said on multiple occasions and I'll keep saying it, they made me into the man I am today." [H/T: Fightful]

John Cena @JohnCena I am grateful to all those who attempt to buffer my stupidity. I am grateful to all those who attempt to buffer my stupidity.

Cena is currently tied with Ric Flair for the most world championship reigns of all time. At 45 years old and with not much left to prove in the business of wrestling, it's unclear how many more matches fans will get to see from him.

However, the Hollywood star seems to be thriving, and it's only a matter of time until he shows up under the WWE lights again.

What would you like to see the Leader of CeNation do when he returns to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

An ex WWE head writer speaks up about Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of WWE. More details here..

LIVE POLL Q. Are you surprised to hear that John Cena is returning to WWE soon? Yes No 9 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell