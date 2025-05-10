  • home icon
  • John Cena takes a brutal shot at Randy Orton's father on SmackDown before Backlash 2025

John Cena takes a brutal shot at Randy Orton's father on SmackDown before Backlash 2025

By Rohit Nath
Modified May 10, 2025 03:15 GMT
The last real Champion (Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

John Cena cut a massive promo on SmackDown before Backlash 2025, in which he addressed his opponent, Randy Orton. Ahead of their last match ever, he took a brutal shot at his father.

The last meeting between Randy Orton and John Cena was preceded by a promo from "The Last Real Champion," who came out to discuss his upcoming match against The Viper. He described Orton as The Greatest Of All Time - in wasting his potential, in doing the bare minimum, and in riding off Cena's coattails.

WWE Champion John Cena took a massive shot at Randy Orton's grandfather Bob Orton Sr and his father, Orton Jr.. He said nobody knows who Bob Orton Sr was, and that the only reason people know about Orton Jr. (The Viper's father) is because he "knocked up Randy's mom."

This was a brutal dig to take, and this time around, Cena was fully prepared for what was coming from behind, or so he thought. There was a figure in a mask that snuck up on him from behind, but instead of hitting an RKO, the mystery man took an Attitude Adjustment instead.

It was then revealed that it was just a ploy, as the real Randy Orton was waiting and successfully executed the RKO.

It was an incredible way to set up their last match ever.

Edited by Rohit Nath
