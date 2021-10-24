John Cena reportedly set to work with Taken director in new action-comedy

WWE Superstar John Cena is in discussions to star in a new movie to be directed by Pierre Morel.

Morel is known for directing the blockbuster Taken, and District 13, and From Paris With Love. The upcoming movie, titled Freelance, is said to be an action-comedy. If finalized, Freelance will see Cena play the role of a special forces operator who decides to retire from the Army and start a family back in the states.

Deadline described the plot as follows:

”[Freelance] follows a special forces operator (Cena) who decides to retire from the Army and start a family back in the states. After several years of mortgage payments, school drop-offs, backyard barbecues and trying to conform to life in suburbia, he decides to come out of retirement to take a gig providing security for a female journalist as she interviews a cruel dictator who may or may not have ordered the attack on him and his men. When a military coup breaks out in the middle of the interview, the three are forced to escape into the jungle where they must survive the elements, the military and one another.”

John Cena last starred in James Gunn's Suicide Squad. Besides that, the 16-time WWE World Champion was also part of the ninth edition of the Fast and Furious earlier this year.

When will we see John Cena inside a WWE ring again?

John Cena returned at WWE Money in the Bank to confront the Universal Champion Roman Reigns, setting up a blockbuster program for SummerSlam.

In the coming weeks, the Cenation leader made clear his desire to break the record for the most world titles. A win over the Tribal Chief would have earned John Cena his 17th world title reign and made him the most decorated champion of all time.

At the SummerSlam main event, the West Newbury native threw everything at Roman Reigns, but the Head of the Table came out on top to retain his title.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Roman Reigns pins John Cena clean and retains the WWE Universal Championship in the main event of WWE Summerslam in Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Roman Reigns pins John Cena clean and retains the WWE Universal Championship in the main event of WWE Summerslam in Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

Also Read

John Cena has been away from WWE since, and there aren't any updates on when we will see him again. The next big WWE pay-per-view is Survivor Series, following which we'll have Royal Rumble to get the WrestleMania season underway.

Hopefully, we'll see John Cena in action soon to set up a WrestleMania program.

Vince Russo doesn't think Paige should return to WWE. He explains why here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh