John Cena teases WrestleMania 37 appearance

Could John Cena return to WWE at WrestleMania tonight?

John Cena never likes to miss WrestleMania and makes a habit of being there every year regardless of what role he has. This year, due to filming the DC Comics series Peacemaker for HBO Max, it didn't appear possible to see Cena at this year's event.

However, Cena posted the WrestleMania logo on his Instagram page earlier today. While Cena is famous for online trolling, especially on his Instagram account, this has the WWE Universe talking about a potential appearance tonight.

Becky Lynch also teased appearing on Night One of WrestleMania earlier this week on his Instagram, but it didn't amount to anything, so take this tease with a grain of salt. However, it would be great to see John Cena in front of the WWE Universe once again.

John Cena last appeared for WWE during last year's WrestleMania

John Cena latest appearance on WWE television was at last year's WrestleMania when he faced "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Funhouse match.

Cena lost the match, which in a way was done to write his character off WWE forever. It was a crazy affair, and maybe that's why WWE isn't doing it again tonight.

A return from Cena tonight would certainly get the WWE Universe buzzing. Even as a one-off, these types of WrestleMania moments last forever. If not Cena, let's all hope that we get some kind of surprise return tonight during Night Two of WrestleMania.

Transitioning to an unfamiliar perspective is always difficult to self and surroundings. Perspective may change (from focus to observer) but purpose and passion remain! I’ll enjoy #WrestleMania w the @WWE family and welcome back #WWEUniverse !! — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 10, 2021

Do you think we'll see John Cena at WrestleMania tonight? Or is this just another troll from the 16-time WWE Champion? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.