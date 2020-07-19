John Cena thanks CM Punk for an opportunity; shares a mistake he made in a wager

John Cena and CM Punk are two WWE Superstars that have entertained fans for many years. The two have battled on many occasions for the WWE Championship and have made history in their careers.

John Cena and CM Punk in WWE

One of the biggest moments in WWE that the two share is when CM Punk left Money In The Bank with the WWE Championship nine years ago. The story began when CM Punk won a No.1 Contender's Match on WWE RAW. After winning, Punk revealed to the WWE Universe that his contract with the company was expiring in a few weeks.

CM Punk promised the WWE Universe that he would leave the company with its top prize, the WWE Championship. In the weeks leading to the Money In The Bank PPV, CM Punk addressed the WWE Universe on how things work in the WWE. His speech is what WWE fans now popularly refer to as the pipebomb.

At Money In The Bank, CM Punk beat John Cena for the WWE Championship. Vince McMahon was ringside and tried his best in making sure that Punk didn't leave the stadium with the Title. After John Cena lost, The Chairman ordered Alberto Del Rio to cash in his MITB briefcase, but Punk attacked him before he could do so and fled the scene with the WWE Championship.

A few days back, CM Punk took to Twitter and sent out a heartfelt Tweet addressing that night and thanking John Cena.

I did a thing nine years ago. Couldn’t have done it without @JohnCena, @WWEArmstrong and most importantly the fans. That crowd, that atmosphere is something I’ll never forget. Thank you all. #MITB — player/coach (@CMPunk) July 17, 2020

I did a thing nine years ago. Couldn’t have done it without @JohnCena, @WWEArmstrong and most importantly the fans. That crowd, that atmosphere is something I’ll never forget. Thank you all. #MITB

Today, John Cena addressed the historical night of CM Punk leaving with the WWE Championship. He thanked Punk for the opportunity and shared details about a wager he lost The Best In The World.

I bet on myself that night, the usual amount. Not a smart wager choosing the guy who can’t wrestle over the best in the world, but I’d like to think we all won that night. Thank you for allowing me to be part of something so many were entertained by. https://t.co/Tpj8RV55zV pic.twitter.com/FW9QYw3Sq6 — John Cena (@JohnCena) July 19, 2020

I bet on myself that night, the usual amount. Not a smart wager choosing the guy who can’t wrestle over the best in the world, but I’d like to think we all won that night. Thank you for allowing me to be part of something so many were entertained by.