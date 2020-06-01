×
John Cena thanks Titus O'Neil for inspirational message 

  • Titus O'Neil's latest Instagram post has been lauded by many people, including John Cena!
  • Several professional wrestlers have utilized their platforms to spark a positive change in these difficult times.
Ali Siddiqui
Modified 01 Jun 2020, 21:26 IST

Titus O'Neil has been winning hearts, thanks to his latest Instagram post

Professional wrestling stars may often be seen fighting each other inside the squared circle. However, their bond, once the cameras stop rolling, is as strong as that of a loving family. John Cena's latest tweet, which is a response to a heartfelt message shared by Titus O'Neil, is a clear indication of that.

John Cena thanks Titus O'Neil

Recently, John Cena thanked Titus O'Neil and stressed on the need for change, a change that starts with the acceptance of the truth.

John Cena, through his generous acts, has been doing his part in making the world a better place for years. His Twitter profile isn't short of motivational quotes and life lessons. The fact that he quoted O'Neil's inspirational message and presented it to over 12 million of his followers speaks volumes about Cena's character.

Titus O'Neil keeps himself busy with charitable acts of his own throughout the year. In light of the current unrest, he took to Instagram and put out a heartfelt note with his most recent post.

O'Neil wrote that in order to make a lasting change, one needs to accept the truth firstly. Moreover, he emphasized how unity can help us achieve the said change.

Dear Friends, I know you want to help, It starts with acceptance of TRUTH. OUR KIDS, Grandkids, Brothers, Sisters, Mother’s and Fathers are NOT TELLING AND HAVE NOT BEEN TELLING YOU LIES. Our Truths need to be addressed, Your Truths need to be Addressed and once you hear our truths and work towards changing them, It is THEN THAT “WE” can change the World. When “Me” becomes “WE” Amazing things can and Will happen. I don’t Condone the Violence, yet I understand. I don’t Condone the Looting, And I’ll Never Understand. I just want to LIVE...In a World where Lives Matter that Historically Haven’t and Voices are heard by people who seemingly have been Deaf for Far too Long. ❤️❤️

Over the last couple of days, several professional wrestlers have utilized their platforms to spark a positive change amidst these difficult times.


