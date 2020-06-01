John Cena thanks Titus O'Neil for inspirational message 

Titus O'Neil has been winning hearts, thanks to his latest Instagram post

Professional wrestling stars may often be seen fighting each other inside the squared circle. However, their bond, once the cameras stop rolling, is as strong as that of a loving family. John Cena's latest tweet, which is a response to a heartfelt message shared by Titus O'Neil, is a clear indication of that.

John Cena thanks Titus O'Neil

Recently, John Cena thanked Titus O'Neil and stressed on the need for change, a change that starts with the acceptance of the truth.

Thank you @TitusONeilWWE now more than ever we need to lean into the uncomfortable and forge positive permanent change. https://t.co/yk46uFE0wE — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 1, 2020

John Cena, through his generous acts, has been doing his part in making the world a better place for years. His Twitter profile isn't short of motivational quotes and life lessons. The fact that he quoted O'Neil's inspirational message and presented it to over 12 million of his followers speaks volumes about Cena's character.

Titus O'Neil keeps himself busy with charitable acts of his own throughout the year. In light of the current unrest, he took to Instagram and put out a heartfelt note with his most recent post.

O'Neil wrote that in order to make a lasting change, one needs to accept the truth firstly. Moreover, he emphasized how unity can help us achieve the said change.

Over the last couple of days, several professional wrestlers have utilized their platforms to spark a positive change amidst these difficult times.