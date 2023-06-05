John Cena and The Rock are "not even close" to 6-time world champion, say WWE fans

WWE fans have united in declaring former world champion Batista as the better actor than legendary superstars The Rock and John Cena.

The Rock, Cena, and Batista transitioned into successful acting careers following their iconic stints inside the squared circle. All three superstars have massive blockbuster films to their names, especially with their respective DCEU and MCU projects.

Batista impressed fans with his incredible work as Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers movies. Although The Rock delivered a hit with Black Adam and John Cena blew new life into darker DC characters with Peacemaker, neither made a mark quite as prominent as The Animal.

His recent work in Knock at the Cabin earned him critical acclaim. Fans believe that while The Rock and John Cena enjoyed more success as WWE Superstars, Batista is miles ahead of both legends in terms of acting.

Just Talk Wrestling recently shared a post asking WWE fans to rate Batista, John Cena, and The Rock on their acting. Twitter immediately sided with The Animal. Many hailed him as a legitimate performer after witnessing his acting prowess. Some argued that the other two, especially The Rock, lack range and often play repetitive characters.

Here's what fans had to say while acknowledging Batista as the better actor than The Rock and John Cena:

OLD MAN IAN @ianmsantos



John Cena isn’t afraid to poke fun at himself and has shown surprising rising range and potential.



The Rock is a selfish shill who takes no chances whatsoever and only plays himself. Just Talk Wrestling @JustTalkWrestle Who do you think is the better actor? Who do you think is the better actor? https://t.co/C5WEeK3a3T Batista’s out there working with the best talent because he wants to become a better actor.John Cena isn’t afraid to poke fun at himself and has shown surprising rising range and potential.The Rock is a selfish shill who takes no chances whatsoever and only plays himself. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Batista’s out there working with the best talent because he wants to become a better actor.John Cena isn’t afraid to poke fun at himself and has shown surprising rising range and potential.The Rock is a selfish shill who takes no chances whatsoever and only plays himself. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/yN2OD6THkN

Wrestle_Club @DannyHens_ @JustTalkWrestle Finally Batista is getting all the love he deserves @JustTalkWrestle Finally Batista is getting all the love he deserves https://t.co/5wfZua54uL

EdmontonMan @BLoobama



Cena next, extremely high potential, but his crying scene in Peacemaker shows he needs more work



Rock last because Walking Tall is the only different film he did lol @JustTalkWrestle Batista, he has range and he makes me believe his characters. He absolutely nailed Knock at the CabinCena next, extremely high potential, but his crying scene in Peacemaker shows he needs more workRock last because Walking Tall is the only different film he did lol @JustTalkWrestle Batista, he has range and he makes me believe his characters. He absolutely nailed Knock at the Cabin Cena next, extremely high potential, but his crying scene in Peacemaker shows he needs more work Rock last because Walking Tall is the only different film he did lol

WWE Hall of Famer reveals Batista's initial struggles after main roster debut

D-Von Dudley recently revealed that Batista was unaware of many things in his first few days on WWE's main roster. The Hall of Famer mentioned that the future world champion was initially confused over simple spots, including one in a match with Triple H. Dudley spoke about an incident involving Batista during an episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet.

"I just remember, Dave [Batista] didn't really know anything. You know, like, for instance, we did a spot in the match with myself and Triple H, where I would throw Triple H on the outside, take the referee, Hunter would be getting up, leaning up against the post. Batista sees him, does the sign the cross goes to clothesline him, but Hunter it gets out [of] the way, and Batista hits the post and goes down. And I remember Batista came to me and said, Rev [D-Von], I gotta ask you a question." [H/T Insight with Chris Van Vliet]

Dudley revealed that Batista asked how he could hit Triple H with a clothesline if the latter moves. The Hall of Famer almost didn't believe the then-rookie until the latter admitted that he was only called for run-ins in OVW before his main roster debut. A couple of years later, Batista defeated Triple H to win his first world championship in WWE and never looked back.

