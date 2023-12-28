John Cena and The Rock to team up for the first time in over a decade to face popular WWE duo at WrestleMania 40? Fans want it!

The Rock and John Cena are the two biggest WWE Superstars who successfully transitioned into A-List celebrities in Hollywood. Fans recently reacted to the possibility of the two megastars teaming up one more time to take on a popular act at WrestleMania 40.

Earlier this year, Grayson Waller made his main roster debut when he joined Friday Night SmackDown. Meanwhile, Austin Theory lost the United States Championship to Rey Mysterio. The two rising stars aligned after Theory's loss and became a popular act on WWE SmackDown.

Recently, fans on X reacted to a post that pitched an idea for a tag team match between the team of Waller and Theory against The Rock and John Cena. The WWE Universe expressed their excitement about the idea and want to see the megastars team up one more time for the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Check out some reactions below:

Fans are rooting for the idea as they would rather see Cody Rhodes take on The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40. Meanwhile, the audience would love to see John Cena pick up a win in the promotion and the pitched match is the perfect way for the Leader of Cenation to score a victory.

The Rock could potentially appear ahead of WrestleMania 40 at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

Over the past decade, The Rock (aka Dwayne Johnson) has made a handful of appearances and competed for WWE on numerous occasions. After his epic feud with John Cena, Johnson hasn't committed to the promotion and only appeared sporadically.

In 2016, The Rock and John Cena teamed up at WrestleMania 32 where they took out The Wyatt Family, and The Great One defeated Erick Rowan in an impromptu match. Sadly, Johnson hasn't feuded with any current superstar over the past few years.

Recently, it was revealed that there's a possibility that The Great One could compete in 2024 after he appears at the Elimination Chamber PLE in Perth. As per The West Australian, tourism officials have made a pitch for The Rock to appear.

“What ability does the host have to dictate key talent to participate in a standalone premium live event? For example, could we aim to secure alumni such as Dwayne Johnson?” Tourism WA staff asked. WWE’s response was redacted."

Earlier this year, The Rock and Pat McAfee returned to Friday Night SmackDown and took turns to dish out some punishment on Austin Theory.

What are your thoughts on The Rock and John Cena teaming up for WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below.

