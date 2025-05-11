  • home icon
John Cena tries to take Randy Orton's head off at Backlash 2025; almost steals iconic WWE move

By Aashrit Satija
Modified May 11, 2025 01:52 GMT
John Cena is a 17-time World Champion [Image credits: WWE's X/Twitter handle]

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena faced his long-time rival Randy Orton at the Backlash Premium Live Event. The 17-time World Champion tried to steal his opponent's move at one point in the match.

On RAW after WrestleMania 41, John Cena cut a promo, calling himself "the last real champion." The segment ended with Randy Orton coming out of nowhere to hit Cena with an RKO. The two came face to face on the following edition of SmackDown, which ended with the 17-time World Champion taking another vicious RKO. WWE later made their match official for WWE Backlash 2025.

Both stars started the match strong, and for the most part, it was a back-and-forth affair as Cena and Orton countered each other's moves. At one point in the bout, The Cenation Leader tried to take a move from Randy Orton's arsenal as he attempted to hit the latter with a Punt Kick. However, Orton moved out of the way in time.

Check out the video below:

The match was filled with chaos as multiple referees were taken out. Randy Orton had the chance to win the contest on several occasions, but the officials failed to count to three on time. It remains to be seen who will come out on top at the end of the match.

