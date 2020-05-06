John Cena, Triple H & Charlotte Flair unite in support of frontline healthcare workers
As a part of "The Real Heroes Project", WWE Superstars John Cena, Triple H, and Charlotte Flair have joined hands to with sports stars from other fields to honor healthcare workers in the frontline of COVID-19 pandemic.
Fourteen professional sports entities, including ATP, MLB, MLS, NASCAR, NBA, NFL, NHL, NWSL, USGA, WNBA, WTA, and WWE, have announced a collaborative initiative to celebrate the healthcare workers putting their lives on the line to battle the pandemic. The stars involved in the initiative include former Manchester United players Javier "Chicharito" Hernández & Nani, tennis players Bob Bryan, Mike Bryan, Coco Gauff & Naomi Osaka, NFL quarterback Drew Brees among several others.
John Cena, Triple H, and Charlotte Flair took to social media to show their support to the healthcare worked fighting in the frontline of the pandemic.
The leader of the Cenation, John Cena put out a heartfelt message to Dr. Evan Shannon and talked about the difficulties he faces in his daily life as a frontline worker.
'The Game' Triple H followed suit and thanked Nurse Lisseth DeGracia for her sacrifices in the battle against coronavirus.
Current NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair thanked her fellow 'Queen' and Registered Nurse Jill Cardone by putting her name on the robe.