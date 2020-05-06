John Cena, Triple H & Charlotte Flair unite in support of frontline healthcare workers

John Cena, Triple H, and Charlotte Flair

As a part of "The Real Heroes Project", WWE Superstars John Cena, Triple H, and Charlotte Flair have joined hands to with sports stars from other fields to honor healthcare workers in the frontline of COVID-19 pandemic.

Fourteen professional sports entities, including ATP, MLB, MLS, NASCAR, NBA, NFL, NHL, NWSL, USGA, WNBA, WTA, and WWE, have announced a collaborative initiative to celebrate the healthcare workers putting their lives on the line to battle the pandemic. The stars involved in the initiative include former Manchester United players Javier "Chicharito" Hernández & Nani, tennis players Bob Bryan, Mike Bryan, Coco Gauff & Naomi Osaka, NFL quarterback Drew Brees among several others.

John Cena, Triple H, and Charlotte Flair show support to frontline healthcare workers

John Cena, Triple H, and Charlotte Flair took to social media to show their support to the healthcare worked fighting in the frontline of the pandemic.

The leader of the Cenation, John Cena put out a heartfelt message to Dr. Evan Shannon and talked about the difficulties he faces in his daily life as a frontline worker.

Dr. Shannon, you are the real deal! Having men like you on the frontlines gives us all hope. On behalf of @WWE, thank you for your hard work and selflessness. Show your appreciation to the healthcare heroes in your community by making your own “jersey” for these #TheRealHeroes. pic.twitter.com/WpQauKb86I — John Cena (@JohnCena) May 6, 2020

'The Game' Triple H followed suit and thanked Nurse Lisseth DeGracia for her sacrifices in the battle against coronavirus.

Nurse Lisseth DeGracia, you’re a true @WWE Superstar and a real hero! Thank you for all of the sacrifices you’ve made and for fighting on the frontlines to help keep us safe. I am absolutely honored to dedicate my “jersey” to you... #ThankYou #TheRealHeroes pic.twitter.com/FGXT072BT3 — Triple H (@TripleH) May 6, 2020

Current NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair thanked her fellow 'Queen' and Registered Nurse Jill Cardone by putting her name on the robe.