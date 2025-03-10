  • home icon
John Cena could turn babyface again and face massive WWE heel in his final match, predicts veteran

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Mar 10, 2025 04:14 GMT
A former WWE name has made a massive prediction about John Cena following his shocking heel turn at Elimination Chamber 2025. Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas believes Cena might turn babyface again before calling it quits.

Cena is now a heel following his actions at Elimination Chamber 2025. He brutally destroyed Cody Rhodes and is now gunning for the Undisputed WWE Title in the main event of WrestleMania 41.

In a new interview on The Pro Wrestling Wire, ex-WWE referee Jimmy Korderas said there's a possibility of John Cena turning babyface during the final months of his farewell tour and wrestling The Rock one-on-one in his last match.

Check out his full comment below:

"That's fair, that's fair. But, there's still time for him to go out as a hero, you know what I mean? So, this could eventually lead down the road, like I mentioned earlier, the two biggest stars right now outside of WWE that they have on their roster, whether it's part-time or not, you can make that argument, are John Cena and The Rock. So, if his final match is against The Final Boss, I don't know, I see something there." [20:29-20:58]
John Cena now follows The Rock's orders

There was a time years ago when Cena and The Rock were at each other's throats. At WrestleMania 27 in 2011, The Final Boss cost Cena a WWE title win against The Miz. A year later, he defeated Cena in what was then dubbed a "Once In A Lifetime" match between the two legends.

In 2013, fate brought them against each other one more time. At WrestleMania 29, Cena defeated The Rock to win the WWE Championship. All these years later, the two in-ring greats are now working together to destroy a common enemy, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

Please credit The Pro Wrestling Wire and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use Korderas' quotes!

Edited by Harish Raj S
