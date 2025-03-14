John Cena shocked the WWE Universe at Elimination Chamber as he turned heel after nearly 22 years. However, wrestling legend Rikishi believes that it is not the end of surprises as he also expects The Cenation Leader to change his appearance.

John Cena debuted his 'Doctor of Thuganomics' persona in 2002, early in his WWE career. The character was widely popular among fans and played a major role in Cena's rise to stardom. However, he soon transitioned into a pure babyface.

Speaking on his Off the Top podcast, Rikishi praised John Cena's heel turn, noting that it had an element of surprise.

“Well, it’s good for business. My goodness. It was written so well. This is John Cena’s last tour. So the whole world was behind this guy because of what he’s given to the business. We’ve seen it, we’ve heard it numerous times. Probably one of the most iconic, loved professional wrestling superstars in history. To be able to just, out of the blue…when he hugged Cody, and he’s looking at Rock, his face changed. It was like a demon. It’s like a demon came up into John, and all that rage of whatever it is that made him throw away all those people’s love and support, supported him through the years, and he sold out."

The WWE Hall of Famer added that he expects to see the 16-time world champion bring the Doctor of Thuganomics character back:

"I kind of see Thuganomics coming back to the roots. It’s gonna be a good one. I guess when you think you know it all in the business, man, you actually don’t, because that was a good swerve." [H/T- Fightful]

John Cena will present on WWE RAW this week

John Cena has been away from WWE programming since turning heel and betraying Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber. The 16-time world champion refused to explain his actions in the post-show press conference as well. However, he will be present on RAW this coming Monday where we are likely to hear from him.

Aside from Cena, Cody Rhodes will also be present on the upcoming edition of the red brand. The two men will likely come face-to-face for the first time since Elimination Chamber.

Cena is also scheduled to appear on the next two episodes of RAW as we inch closer to WrestleMania. He will face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at The Showcase of The Immortals.

