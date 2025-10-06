John Cena vs AJ Styles at WWE Crown Jewel: Underwhelming by WWE legends' standards? Veteran thinks so

John Cena and AJ Styles are set to go one-on-one for the final time next week in Australia at the Crown Jewel: Perth PLE. People all around the world are excited to see these two legends compete with each other one final time. However, Pro-wrestling Veteran Jim Cornette recently referred to the match as not a potential WrestleMania main event.

Ad

After his heartbreaking loss to Brock Lesnar at WrestlePalooza, fans wondered what was next for Cena in his retirement tour. Following a series of tweets from both Cena and Styles, fans were granted their wish. The Cena vs Styles match was finally confirmed for the Farewell tour as it was officially announced to take place at Crown Jewel.

While speaking on his Official Jim Cornette podcast, Pro Wrestling Analyst Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on the match. He said that it's a good way for them to relive their history but it's not a WrestleMania main event worthy match.

Ad

Trending

"It's a way for them to relive their history...John's probably not going to get hurt working with AJ and at the same time this is not... it's a big show in name only, right? again because they're in Australia and etc. but this isn't like they're giving away a Wrestlemania main event." He said.[11:01-11:28]

Ad

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

Ad

It will be exciting to see John Cena and AJ Styles in the ring together one final time.

John Cena and AJ Styles had one of the best rivalries nearly a decade ago

AJ Styles made his surprise debut at the Royal Rumble 2016 event during the Rumble match. After having some great rivalries with the likes of Chris Jericho and Roman Reigns, Styles finally shifted his attention to Cena.

Ad

The two men had an intense rivalry which led to their iconic showdown at SummerSlam which AJ ended up winning. In the final match of their trilogy, John Cena defeated AJ Styles to win his 16th World Championship at Royal Rumble 2017.

The two are finally set to go one-on-one again after a very long time. It will be interesting to see who will emerge victorious at Crown Jewel.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishan Dubey Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.

With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."

Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.

One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram. Know More

These WWE stars may not return on-screen! Who are they?