John Cena is watering himself down after teaming up with former rivals on RAW according to WWE veteran (Exclusive)

John Cena made a surprise return to WWE at WrestleMania to help Cody Rhodes take on The Bloodline. He was one of the many surprise appearances during the main event of the show. While many thought this was a one-off appearance, Cena was present at RAW this week too. Not only did he appear on RAW but he teamed up with former rivals Awesome Truth.

The Judgment Day were celebrating Damian Priest's big win and Ripley retaining her title when they were interrupted by The Miz and R-Truth. The new RAW Tag Team Champions beat Priest and Balor for the title on Saturday. While Balor wanted a chance to regain the title, he was instead granted a six-man match with John Cena being their surprise partner.

Expand Tweet

While Cena's appearance definitely excited the fans and helped the new champs defeat The Judgment Day, it was not needed according to Russo. He felt that the 16-time World Champion was watering himself down by taking part in non-marquee matches. You can read his comments on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW and watch the entire podcast below.

"John Cena's gotta start picking his spots bro. He is watering himself down, being a part of this? John Cena? Are you freaking kidding me bro? You're in there with RD McDonagh now? Come on John, what are you doing bro?" [1:12:06 - 1:12:25]

While surprise appearances were expected on RAW after Mania, it won't be a surprise if we don't see John Cena again anytime soon on WWE television.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use any quotes from the article.

Vince Russo thinks Tony Khan does not care about AEW ratings. Check out his comments below.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here