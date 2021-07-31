John Cena gets his Universal Championship match at SummerSlam after a surprising turn of events

It has been confirmed that John Cena will challenge Roman Reigns at SummerSlam for the WWE Universal Championship. The Leader of the Cenation got his match after an interesting turn of events on this week's episode of SmackDown.

John Cena made his return to WWE at Money in the Bank with one thing on his mind: face Roman Reigns at SummerSlam for the WWE Universal Championship.

Unfortunately for Cena, The Head of the Table was not too interested in accepting his challenge, and instead chose to accept that of The Prince, Finn Balor. The contract signing was set for tonight and would have seen the match between Reigns and Balor confirmed if it were not for some unexpected interruptions.

Finn Balor was about to sign the contract, but was rudely interrupted by Baron Corbin who attempted to steal the contract away from The Prince. However, this prompted John Cena to come out and in turn steal the contract from Baron Corbin, before putting his own name on the dotted line.

There was a lot of confusion following the segment, with many questioning whether it was a legit contract signing, considering that Finn Balor's name was on the contract.

It was later confirmed by WWE officials Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville that since Cena's name was on the dotted line, it will officially be John Cena vs. Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam.

John Cena will not be departing the company following SummerSlam

It was originally expected that John Cena would be on his way following SummerSlam. WWE announced the Summer of Cena, which was expected to last all the way till the Biggest Party of the Summer.

However, it looks like this is no longer the plan, as the Leader of the Cenation is expected to stay on well after SummerSlam. The 16-time world champion has been advertised to make an appearance at Madison Square Garden in New York on September 10th, 2020.

Things have certainly gotten very interesting in the lead up to SummerSlam. Are you content with John Cena facing Roman Reigns? Or will there be another swerve from WWE Creative? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Greg Bush