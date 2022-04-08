John Cena to star as a cop in a new action-comedy movie

John Cena just landed a role in Amazon Studios' new movie Officer Exchange.

Cena played the anti-hero Peacemaker on the newest Suicide Squad. The character, later on, had its series on HBO Max. The series received high praise, earning a second season in February.

According to Deadline, Cena will play a wrecking ball to a cop named Shepard or "Shep," who teams up with an Indian officer to take down a smuggling ring in India.

Officer Exchange got sold to Amazon without a director. However, Ben Zazove and Evan Turner are the writers of the film.

John Cena will also star alongside Jackie Chan in Argyle and the live-action/animated Looney Tunes film Coyote vs. Acme.

Is John Cena returning to WWE?

The 16-time champion is not the first WWE Superstar to succeed in the film industry. He preceded The Rock and Batista, whose names are part of the famous Fast and Furious franchise and Guardians of the Galaxy series.

The Rock has made brief appearances in WWE but mostly for short promos. His last appearance for the brand was in 2019 with Becky Lynch, where they teamed up to attack Happy Corbin. Batista also made his last appearance in 2019, fighting Triple H during WrestleMania 35, where he was defeated.

John Cena made a shocking appearance in 2021, where he went on to face Roman Reigns at SummerSlam in a losing effort.

However, while speaking with Ellen Degeneres, the former WWE Champion assured fans that his wrestling career isn't over:

"I'll tell everybody watching, I'm not done with WWE by a long shot. That's my home, I love it. I was able to go back during the summer for a few months and entertain audiences when they welcomed audiences back to arenas and I've far from had my last performance." (H/T - Fightful)

Even in the Hollywood spotlight, wrestling fans still want to see more of John Cena in the ring. It seems like Cena isn't done with his WWE career despite his busy schedule.

