John Cena willing to undergo big WWE character change

John Cena believes “there’s another 10 years’ worth of story” if WWE Chairman Vince McMahon ever allows him to become a bad guy.

Cena performed as WWE’s ultimate good guy for the majority of his full-time run with the company between 2002 and 2015. Since reducing his schedule seven years ago, the 16-time world champion has continued to work as a babyface whenever he makes sporadic WWE appearances.

In an interview with GQ, Cena made it clear that he is open to changing his WWE character:

“Would it have been great to be able to mess with the flaws of WWE John Cena? Oh my goodness, I think there’s another 10 years’ worth of story in there, but it’s not my choice. I don’t run the company.” [3:11-3:28]

Cena debuted on WWE’s main roster as a babyface in June 2002. After a disappointing five months, he was due to be fired in November 2002 before Stephanie McMahon heard him rapping on a bus.

Stephanie asked the up-and-coming superstar to portray a villainous rapper on television, which ended up endearing him to WWE fans. In November 2003, he turned babyface again in the build-up to Survivor Series.

John Cena explains his mindset as a babyface

Rumors regularly used to circulate about whether or not Cena could finally turn heel after performing for several years as a good guy. In 2012, Vince McMahon almost approved of the drastic character alteration before changing his mind.

Although he was willing to turn heel, Cena tried to make the most out of the babyface role he was given:

“It takes a certain type of individual to go out there and play your hit song every night for two decades. There are decisions I can make, but I don’t make, ‘Okay, now John Cena’s gonna be a bad guy. I don’t make that choice.’ Then I can be like, ‘Okay, I’m never gonna be a bad guy. How can I nuance a virtuous character?’” [2:49-3:11]

Cena’s most recent televised WWE match ended in defeat against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2021. It is currently unclear if he will appear at WrestleMania 38 on April 2-3.

