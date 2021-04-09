John Cena WrestleMania 37 update - Report

With WrestleMania 37 just one day away, there has been much talk in regards to appearances and surprises. Many fans have mentioned the name John Cena, who these days is a big mainstream star.

John Cena last appeared at WrestleMania 36 in a cinematic Firefly Funhouse Match against The Fiend. The match explored the different eras of Cena's character over the years.

The Firefly Funhouse match is one year old today.



Crazy to think this is the last time we saw John Cena in WWE. pic.twitter.com/nyKUndL59D — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) April 4, 2021

According to a recent report from Fightful Select, things are still unclear in regards to seeing John Cena at Raymond James Stadium this weekend. Fightful has reported that any plans involving Cena would have had to be planned far in advance due to his busy schedule. However, it has also been reported that wrestlers who spoke to Fightful have said that they would be surprised if there was no involvement from Cena at the event.

John Cena has been involved in every WrestleMania event since 2003.

John Cena was recently mentioned in a WWE Hall of Fame speech

Earlier this week, the Hall of Fame ceremonies for 2020 and 2021 took place in WWE's Thunderdome. At the event, The Bella Twins were inducted with the 2020 class. As a part of her speech, Nikki Bella, the ex-fiance of Cena, gave him a heartwarming mention, saying:

"And to John, thank you for teaching me a lot about this business and helping me truly find my fearless side."

John Cena and Nikki Bella were set to be married in 2018 after Cena proposed to the Total Bellas star in the ring at WrestleMania 33. They later called off their engagement, and Nikki is engaged to Dancing With The Stars dancer Artem Chigvenstev. The pair welcomed their first child in July 2020.

Cena reportedly married Shay Shariatzadeh in October 2020. Nikki Bella has claimed that she and Cena are on good terms and that he reached out to she and her sister Brie following the birth of their sons one day apart last year.