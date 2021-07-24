John Cena wrestles in first match after 16 months

WWE veteran John Cena performed in his first match since March 2020 after SmackDown went off the air tonight when he teamed up with the Mysterios to take on Roman Reigns and The Usos.

Cena made his huge return to WWE at Money In The Bank to one of the biggest pops in recent memory after Roman Reigns' victory over Edge, thus setting the stage for a huge showdown at SummerSlam 2021.

John Cena appeared on WWE RAW and was on tonight's SmackDown as well. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns shocked fans when he announced that he wasn't accepting Cena's challenge for The Biggest Party of the Summer. Instead, Finn Balor came out to a loud pop and challenged Reigns, who accepted. The show went off the air with Reigns and Balor having a staredown in the ring.

John Cena wasn't done with Roman Reigns

The Leader of the Cenation wasn't going to give up easily though, and stepped into the ring for a match after SmackDown went off the air. This was his first match in 16 months. He teamed up with Rey and Dominik Mysterio to take on Roman Reigns and The Usos.

The match ended with the babyfaces picking up the win. Fans might remember that Cena last featured in a losing effort against Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Fun House match at WrestleMania 36 last year.

John Cena’s wrestling in a six-man tag team dark match after #SDLive went off the air. Cena is teaming with Rey & Dominik Mysterio to face Roman Reigns & Usos. Was not expecting this for after the show. pic.twitter.com/TXiQjP7IyZ — Carlos Toro (@CarlosToroMedia) July 24, 2021

The dark match for after Smackdown is Bloodline vs Cena and the Mysterio’s.



Imagine you left after Smackdown ended and you missed that. 😂 pic.twitter.com/B15qbvxv6b — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) July 24, 2021

Cena and the Mysterios — Doctor of Wu-Tanganomics (@yvnngtev) July 24, 2021

Oh yeah we was lit 🔥 pic.twitter.com/lMk0fy7GGG — Doctor of Wu-Tanganomics (@yvnngtev) July 24, 2021

Cena had been teasing a return to WWE TV for a while, making it clear that he wasn't done with wrestling.

The superstar has done it all in pro-wrestling except defeat Roman Reigns in the ring. The last time the two WWE Superstars faced off was at No Mercy 2017 and it ended with Reigns defeating Cena. This time round, if Ceene would've won, a 17th world title would be a record-breaking one for him, but Roman Reigns seems to have other plans.

It will be interesting to see how things develop on SmackDown. Reigns has accepted Balor's challenge, but Cena isn't going to back down without a fight.

Edited by Vishal Kataria