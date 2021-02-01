John Cena reveals that he won't be present at WWE WrestleMania 37

It has been reported that John Cena will not be present at this year's WWE WrestleMania despite recent rumors' The leader of the "Cenation" is set to miss this year's show of shows due to other commitments.

Sport Illustrated reported the news on its website. Evidently, Cena's deals with Mountain Dew and his current filming for the HBO Max Series, "Peacemaker" will prevent him from appearing at WrestleMania.

In recent weeks, many fans have been speculating that John Cena would have a spot on the card of "The Showcase of the Immortals." After all, he's one of the company's most beloved stars.

A combination of his filming schedule and the pandemic will keep John Cena out of WrestleMania this year https://t.co/N8XjchYhpN — SI Wrestling (@SI_wrestling) February 1, 2021

John Cena recently appeared in a Mountain Dew commercial ahead of the Super Bowl on February 7, 2021. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, he essentially confirmed that he won't be at WrestleMania this year. He said that there's "no mathematical way" he can appear at the show.

When can fans expect to see John Cena back in WWE?

John Cena

Before he transitioned into a part-time role, John Cena had been the top star in WWE for nearly two decades. His loyalty to the company has been unparalleled, and he usually returns for WWE's biggest show. But this year will be the first time in 17 years that Cena hasn't appeared at WresleMania.

John Cena might be making a return to the ring as soon, though. He clearly understands the importance of his presence at WrestleMania. In the aforementioned interview, he admitted that his absence will disappoint many fans. He's still involved with the company, as he participated in a recent video shoot. But it might be some time before fans see John Cena back inside a WWE ring.

What do you think about Cena's absence at WWE WrestleMania? How do you think it will affect the show? Sound off in the comments below.