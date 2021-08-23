John Cena clarifies his WWE future after SummerSlam 2021

John Cena has opened up about his WWE future after his loss to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2021. The 16-time world champion has stated that he will continue in WWE until the WWE Universe doesn't want to see him.

John Cena believes he still has something to offer WWE fans, which he revealed to Good Morning America. Cena stated that nothing compares to being in the ring, surrounded by the WWE Universe and the energy that they exude.

"Unfortunately WWE don't give a silver medal. I think I will try to do the best I can until I feel I'm offending the consumer. There's nothing like the energy of being in that ring with the audience around. I've had the fortunate opportunity to do a whole lot of stuff. That energy is indescribable. That place is my home. I wouldn't be who I am without it. The audience is my family -- I want to be kind to them -- I still feel good even though I finished second so I still feel I have something to contribute," said John Cena.

Words cannot describe how appreciative I am that the @WWEUniverse allowed me the opportunity to return and perform. Thank you staff, superstars, and most of all FANS for giving me an unforgettable summer at “home” with my “family”. The journey takes me away now but I’ll C U soon. — John Cena (@JohnCena) August 23, 2021

John Cena revealed earlier today that he would be stepping away from WWE for a while and thanked the fans, Superstars, and the WWE staff. A report had indicated that the "Summer of Cena" has ended, barring one appearance at Madison Square Garden next month, which is being dubbed "Super SmackDown."

John Cena's latest WWE run

John Cena's latest WWE run was a brief one, where he feuded with Universal Champion Roman Reigns, resulting in a match between the two at SummerSlam 2021.

Cena landed a few AA's on The Tribal Chief but couldn't win to make him a 17-time world champion.

Brock Lesnar, who arrived after the match to confront Roman Reigns, performed a few German suplexes and F5s on Cena after his loss. Cena is advertised to team up with Rey and Dominik Mysterio to face Roman Reigns and The Usos at the Super SmackDown at Madison Square Garden.

Brock Lesnar attacked John Cena after #SummerSlam went off the air pic.twitter.com/TKciQw4nKF — Connor Casey (@ConnorCaseyCB) August 22, 2021

