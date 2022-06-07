Wrestling world explodes as WWE announces John Cena return date

The wrestling world has been lit on fire with the huge revelation that John Cena will return to WWE Monday Night RAW on June 27 in Laredo, Texas.
The official return date was announced on tonight's edition of the red brand. Cena's return will be marked by a celebration of his 20th anniversary with the company.
It seems that distance and time has made the heart grow fonder as the WWE Universe seems quite happy with the announcement.
Many fans grew up watching Cena entertain in the ring and shared their nostalgic memories of The Cenation Leader.
Exciting times are certainly ahead for all fans of Cena as the legendary superstar was last seen in action at SummerSlam 2021 in a defeat to Roman Reigns.
Who will John Cena call out on RAW?
The Cenation Leader has always remained synonymous with the world title as he enjoyed 16 reigns that cemented his spot at the top of the mountain in WWE. So it remains to be seen if we'll see him get another shot at the title to redeem his loss against Roman Reigns at Summerslam 2021.
A few people also pointed out that John Cena might have a score to settle with the current United States Champion Theory. Both stars have been taking shots at each other, which started with the 26-year-old US Champion claiming that he's a better champion than The Cenation Leader.
The latter responded to him humbly, and over the past few weeks, the shots have become more frequent. It seems as if both are destined to have a face-off on RAW.
Perhaps an interaction on the show could lead to a match for the US Title itself down the line. A championship match would make sense and give both Cena and Theory the opportunity to bring truth to their claim of being the better champion.
