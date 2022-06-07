Wrestling world explodes as WWE announces John Cena return date

The wrestling world has been lit on fire with the huge revelation that John Cena will return to WWE Monday Night RAW on June 27 in Laredo, Texas.

The official return date was announced on tonight's edition of the red brand. Cena's return will be marked by a celebration of his 20th anniversary with the company.

It seems that distance and time has made the heart grow fonder as the WWE Universe seems quite happy with the announcement.

Many fans grew up watching Cena entertain in the ring and shared their nostalgic memories of The Cenation Leader.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse



#WWERaw John Cena coming back for his 20th Anniversary is going be amazing man. That's my childhood hero. John Cena coming back for his 20th Anniversary is going be amazing man. That's my childhood hero.#WWERaw https://t.co/aq6qOiXg3p

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

SKOLNATION54 @HitmanMichael22 I need this gear for my collection goat #16Timechamp @JohnCena returns to #RAW June 27 20 years exactly after his debut ! Please wear this gearI need this gear for my collection goat @JohnCena returns to #RAW June 27 20 years exactly after his debut ! Please wear this gear 🔥 I need this gear for my collection goat 🐐 #16Timechamp https://t.co/DdU9VEKKU9

THE METS WHO ARE… GOOD??? @JOHNCENAGOATSZN Still over the moon happy about the John Cena return news that I really don’t care if Raw is good tonight!! The GOAT is coming back and all is good in the wrestling world again!! #CenaReturns Still over the moon happy about the John Cena return news that I really don’t care if Raw is good tonight!! The GOAT is coming back and all is good in the wrestling world again!! #CenaReturns

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling



Exactly 20 years after his WWE debut John Cena is returning to Raw on June 27Exactly 20 years after his WWE debut John Cena is returning to Raw on June 27 🚨Exactly 20 years after his WWE debut https://t.co/a0rLvpFQA8

The Super Cena Fan! 🇱🇧🇨🇦 @TheSuperCenaFan



Tell your Mother, your father, your brothers, your sisters, your aunts, your uncles, your cousins, your sons, your daughters, your husband, your wife, you neighbors, your friends, your enemies, those strangers over there...



SPREAD THE WORD JOHN CENA IS COMING BACKTell your Mother, your father, your brothers, your sisters, your aunts, your uncles, your cousins, your sons, your daughters, your husband, your wife, you neighbors, your friends, your enemies, those strangers over there...SPREAD THE WORD #CenaMonth JOHN CENA IS COMING BACKTell your Mother, your father, your brothers, your sisters, your aunts, your uncles, your cousins, your sons, your daughters, your husband, your wife, you neighbors, your friends, your enemies, those strangers over there...SPREAD THE WORD #CenaMonth https://t.co/Wmty88Iz9A

iBeast @ibeastIess My whole page is just gonna be 99% John Cena tweets till he leaves for Hollywood again, so if you dont like him, im sorry. My whole page is just gonna be 99% John Cena tweets till he leaves for Hollywood again, so if you dont like him, im sorry.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Exciting times are certainly ahead for all fans of Cena as the legendary superstar was last seen in action at SummerSlam 2021 in a defeat to Roman Reigns.

Who will John Cena call out on RAW?

The Cenation Leader has always remained synonymous with the world title as he enjoyed 16 reigns that cemented his spot at the top of the mountain in WWE. So it remains to be seen if we'll see him get another shot at the title to redeem his loss against Roman Reigns at Summerslam 2021.

A few people also pointed out that John Cena might have a score to settle with the current United States Champion Theory. Both stars have been taking shots at each other, which started with the 26-year-old US Champion claiming that he's a better champion than The Cenation Leader.

The latter responded to him humbly, and over the past few weeks, the shots have become more frequent. It seems as if both are destined to have a face-off on RAW.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Louis Dangoor @TheLouisDangoor



Expect some interaction between Cena and Theory. John Cena is making his WWE return on the June 27 episode of Monday Night Raw, 20 years on from his debut.Expect some interaction between Cena and Theory. #WWERaw John Cena is making his WWE return on the June 27 episode of Monday Night Raw, 20 years on from his debut. Expect some interaction between Cena and Theory. #WWERaw

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 John Cena at home like Theory better not lose that damn belt before come back #WWERAW John Cena at home like Theory better not lose that damn belt before come back #WWERAW https://t.co/ZdfKAnpQNk

Perhaps an interaction on the show could lead to a match for the US Title itself down the line. A championship match would make sense and give both Cena and Theory the opportunity to bring truth to their claim of being the better champion.

Ezekiel invites Elias to hang out with him in this Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far