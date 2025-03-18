On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, John Cena returned for the first time since attacking Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber. Cena went on a rant against the WWE Universe, but a 12-time WWE champion refused to buy it.

This week, Monday Night RAW was live from the capital of Belgium, Brussels. In the opening segment of the show, Cena made his return and launched a full-fledged verbal attack on fans, which further helped him cement his heel turn.

While Cena's unusual rant against the WWE Universe made headlines, Big E refused to believe his words. On RAW Recap, the former New Day member said:

"Look, no one can deny what John Cena has contributed to this business. I have known this man since FCW. We all used to train at his gym since 2010. He used to tell us the audience is your parameter. They are the most honest thing in this industry (…) There is so much to break down in what Cena had to say. But that's my first thought, John, I am not buying it." [From 1:30 onwards]

You can check out what Big E said on RAW Recap in the video below.

Big E has held the NXT, Intercontinental, WWE, and Tag Team titles in his career. The 12-time champion has been away from the ring since he injured his neck in 2022.

John Cena and Cody Rhodes will be face-to-face next week on RAW

As mentioned above, John Cena's appearance on this week's RAW was his first since he embraced the dark side and joined forces with The Rock. While Cena cut a scathing promo and shared the ring with Cody Rhodes, all the talking was mainly done by The American Nightmare.

Next week, Cena will have the chance to speak with Rhodes face-to-face as WWE has announced that both superstars will be part of RAW live from Glasgow. This will be the third time they will share the ring since Elimination Chamber.

