John Laurinaitis never had loyalty to Vince McMahon, claims WWE veteran amid shocking lawsuit reports (Exclusive)

By Prityush Haldar
Modified May 31, 2025 09:00 GMT
Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis were implicated in Janel Grant
Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis were implicated in Janel Grant's lawsuit [Image credit: WWE.com]

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently shared his thoughts on John Laurinaitis and Vince McMahon. The duo was in the news this past week after some developments in the Janel Grant lawsuit.

John, one of the defendants in the lawsuit, recently reached an agreement with Ms. Grant. Their lawyers announced that Mr. Laurinaitis would be dropped as a defendant, and he had agreed to provide evidence to support Janel Grant's claims against Mr. McMahon.

During this week's episode of BroDown with host Mac Davis, Mantell said that he always expected John Laurinaitis to turn on Vince McMahon. The veteran manager noted that John worked for decades under the 79-year-old without much credibility. He felt Laurinaitis was never that good and always took others' ideas and turned them into his own.

"But I always thought that he was gonna do that. If he got an opportunity to do it, he was going to. And who can blame him? What has Vince done for him except keep him around for 10 years while he stooged off and that's all he was. I didn't even think he was that good at wrestling if you listen to him. He just took other people's ideas and threw his stuff in there." [From 16:50 onwards]
Vince McMahon made some public appearances recently, including showing up at the Super Bowl. It will be interesting to see how the lawsuit pans out after Laurinaitis' new claims come to light.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

