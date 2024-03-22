John Laurinaitis was told to "go fu*k himself" when he called 40-year-old star to re-sign with WWE

A former WWE Superstar has revealed that he once abused John Laurinaitis on a call in a drunken state.

Rene Dupree has shared a hilarious story involving John Laurinaitis. He stated that he once called the veteran while he was in Japan. As per the ex-WWE star, he was not in his senses and told Ace to go fu*k himself.

Rene revealed that when he was in Japan, Ace used to call him to get him to re-sign with WWE. Dupree was drinking quite heavily back then and once ended up calling Ace. In a drunken state, Dupree told Ace to "go fu*k himself." When Ace called him back, he was livid and asked if Rene was ready to go to rehab.

Ronda Rousey on John Laurinaitis

Rousey pulled no punches while taking shots at Johnny Ace and Bruce Prichard in an interview that she did to hype her upcoming memoir. She also revealed that she had more to say in the book but couldn't due to the word limit which was 90,000.

Rousey parted ways with World Wrestling Entertainment after losing to her real-life friend Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam 2023. She has made it known that she doesn't intend to return to WWE.

Rousey was one of the biggest female stars in the company during her two stints. She was instrumental in WWE managing to put women in the main event of WrestleMania for the first time in history, back in 2019. She defended her RAW Women's title against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in the main event of WrestleMania 35 and was pinned by The Man. Rousey then went on a break that lasted about three years. She kicked off her second stint with a Royal Rumble win in 2022.

