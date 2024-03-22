Ronda Rousey reveals reason why she couldn't talk "more sh*t" about two massive WWE names

Ronda Rousey had more to say about two veterans in her memoir but decided against it for a major reason.

The Baddest Woman On The Planet parted ways with WWE after losing to Shayna Baszler in an MMA Rules match at last year's SummerSlam Premium Live Event. Her autobiography Our Fight is about to hit the stands on April 4, and she has been promoting it extensively on her social media handles.

Ronda Rousey recently did a "Never Before Told" interview to promote the autobiography. She took massive shots at John Laurinaitis and Bruce Prichard during the interview. She also revealed that the book's 90,000-word limit prevented her from talking more 'sh*t' about the duo.

"The only thing that really held me back was the number of words I was allowed to have in this book. We were contractually held to 90,000 words, and I was going to talk so much more sh*t, especially about John Laurinaitis and Bruce Prichard. I understand, we had to streamline everything and now take a detour on the ‘fu*k these old ba*tards’ path. There was a lot more to it, but I had to get down to the meat and potatoes," she said. [H/T Fightful]

Ronda Rousey was massively over during her first WWE run

Rousey was pushed heavily during her first WWE run, which lasted a year. She had a lengthy reign as the RAW Women's Champion and dominated the Women's division like very few had done in the past.

Rousey's run as the RAW Women's Champion ended in the main event of WrestleMania 35 in 2019. That night, she was pinned by Becky Lynch, who became a double Women's Champion as a result. Rousey then took a long break from WWE, which ended at the 2022 Royal Rumble event.

