John Laurinaitis sent a text message to WWE Roster providing the reason for yesterday's releases

Yesterday, WWE left the world in a state of shock by releasing the following wrestlers: Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, Lana, Santana Garret and Buddy Murphy.

Many, including some of the wrestlers themselves, weren't expecting these releases. According to some new information that has surfaced, it seems like WWE provided an explanation to the entire rosters of SmackDown and RAW for these sudden releases.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider has acquired a message that John Laurinaitis sent to the roster following the release of the aforementioned wrestlers:

"Due to Budget cuts the following talent were released today. Braun Strowman, Lana, Buddy Murphy, Santana Garrett, Ruby Riott, and Aleister Black. - John Laurinaitis"

John Laurinaitis is currently WWE's head of talent relations and was recently brought back in March. Since then a number of wrestlers have been released. Chelsea Green stated that it was John Laurinaitis who had called her to let her know that she was being released.

Based on the text message above, it seems that budget cuts are the reason that WWE is falling back on for these releases. So far, WWE hasn't publicly stated why they released talent yesterday but according to recent developments, it seems like budget cuts are their main explanation.

Many wrestlers have reacted after being released from WWE

Aleister Black on Twitch

After the releases were announced, Aleister Black was the first to take to Twitter to express his feelings and emotions following his release from WWE:

Im gathering my thoughts as this was a complete left field for me as obviously we just started the dark father character but this was it, thank you so much WWE universe for allowing me to create and give you small bits of myself. — Tommy End (@WWEAleister) June 2, 2021

Black then went over to Twitch, where he streamed on Thea Trinidad's channel and had a lot to say about a number of incidents and events pertaining to his time in WWE.

Following Black's interaction with fans via Twitch came Braun Strowman's tweet expressing gratitude for his time in WWE:

What a chapter in life. Thank you!!!!! — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) June 2, 2021

Buddy Murphy also had a positive response to his release just:

So Today ends my 8 years with WWE! What a crazy ride! Highest of Highs, Lowest of Lows, but weather I had 3 minutes or 20 minutes I put all my effort into my performances! Nothing is harder when all you want to do is wrestle but you can’t! In my opinion I haven’t even hit my peak — Buddy Murphy (@WWE_Murphy) June 2, 2021

Much like previous reactions, Lana also thanked fans for supporting her during her time in WWE:

I will never forget the fans, and the love they showed me. Whether it was a tank, power-suits, flags, CRUSH, Rusev, 900 partners, weddings or tables: I tried to always entertain you, and you definitely elevated me. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/n7W5i5KAMI — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) June 2, 2021

The most recent reaction came hours ago as Ruby Riott took to Instagram to let out her feelings regarding her release, signing off by saying that it was far from over:

Based on some of the above reactions, it can be understood that most of these releases came as a surprise to these wrestlers.

