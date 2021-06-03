10 Things we learned from Aleister Black's Twitch stream following his WWE release

Earlier today, the wrestling world was once again shocked when WWE released Aleister Black, Braun Strowman, Ruby Riott, Buddy Murphy, Lana, and Santana Garrett. Shortly after the news, Black (Tommy End) went live on Twitch to speak to fans and give a detailed account of his time in WWE.

Aleister Black (Tommy End) is on Twitch RIGHT NOW chilling on Zelina's Twitch channel.



That's one way around the no-compete 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/AI26TEkqZn — Wrestle Critic (@WrestleCritic) June 2, 2021

In addition to plans for a title run for the former NXT Champion being scrapped by Vince McMahon, here are ten things we learned from Aleister Black's 55-minute Twitch stream.

#1 Aleister Black's request to go back to NXT was not "shot down"

Back in November of 2020, reports stated that Aleister Black had asked Vince McMahon and WWE officials if he could return to NXT, and the request was ultimately shot down. The Dutch Destroyer confirmed that his request wasn't totally shot down, as some have reported. Vince praised Black for this idea but wanted to do more with him on the main roster.

Speaking about internet journalists, Black essentially said not to listen to anything they say, stating they don't have insiders and just give out warped stories. He added that internet journalists post "5% truth and 95% fiction".

#2 The secret messages in "The Room" promos

Aleister Black during one of his promos

Aleister Black revealed there were some secret messages in his promos where he was sitting in a dark room. If you watch the promos, there are some lights going off in the background. These lights would indicate the opponents Black was going to face. For the Singh Brothers, there was a pink light, and for Buddy Murphy, there was a white and yellow light.

Black spoke about the promo where he said he felt like a "caged animal". He said that he was, in fact, hinting at a storyline with Rowan, who, at the time, was walking around with a big cage.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Amar Anand