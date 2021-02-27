John Morrison addresses speculation that he botched a high-risk move in match against Riddle

John Morrison was involved in a scary spot on the most recent episode of RAW, which opened with a singles match between the former IC Champion and Riddle.

Morrison executed a twisting dive onto Riddle, and he landed hard on his knee as a result of the spot. Dave Meltzer would report in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Morrison injured his knee during the dive as he was seen walking slowly later in the evening.

John Meltzer reported:

Morrison injured his knee doing a dive. He continued the match, but you could see the knee was hurting, and later in the show, when he had to come out with Miz, he was walking pretty slow.

Speculation arose that Morrison might have messed up the spot, which could have caused the unforgiving landing. However, the former WWE Tag Team Champion believes otherwise. Morrison addressed the speculation with a tweet and said that the move went ahead as planned.

Morrison claimed that he had been working on the dive, and he even posted a video of him practicing the move to back his claims.

Morrison tweeted out the following:

"I saw stuff online about me botching a dive Monday- the landing didn't go as I pictured, but the dive was pretty close to exactly what I've been working on 😎 as soon as you eliminate the human idea that you need to jump off ur feet to springboard a world of possibilities opens up."

As noted by Meltzer, Morrison continued to work the match at a highly successful level despite the injury, and while many details weren't disclosed, the Superstar doesn't seem to be badly hurt. Meltzer would add:

It didn't appear to be as bad a deal as MVP, who was on a crutch from a leg injury the week before, because he was able to get around and continued working the match at a high level. But when he came out later, he wasn't moving well.

Morrison will have an important role to play on the road to WrestleMania 37 as he accompanies his partner and new WWE Champion, The Miz. The A-Lister will defend the WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley on the next RAW episode, and the booking direction point towards a potential title change.

The current reported plan is to have Bad Bunny and Damian Priest join forces for a celebrity attraction match against Miz and Morrison.