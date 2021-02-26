John Morrison possibly suffered a knee injury on this week's RAW

Former three-time WWE Intercontinental Champion John Morrison took on the current United States Champion Riddle on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW in a non-title match.

Not only did Morrison lose the match but it appears that he has possibly suffered a knee injury. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The Guru of Greatness possibly injured his knee when he attempted to hit Riddle with a twisting dive off the top rope outside the ring, but caught his leg in the ropes and landed knee-first on the floor.

Later on, in the show, Morrison was seen limping and appeared to walk slower than when he came out to kick-off the show earlier in the night, to congratulate his friend and new WWE Champion The Miz.

As of this writing, there is no official confirmation from WWE regarding the severeness of John Morrison's injury or whether he will have to miss any in-ring competition.

The Miz wants to give a WWE title shot to Morrison

Although The Miz is slated to defend the WWE title against Bobby Lashley on next week's episode of the Red brand, in a recent interview The A-Lister said that he wants to face John Morrison for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 37.

"You know, I'd really like to give John Morrison the chance at a WWE Championship. He has earned it. There is no one more talented, no one I look to, to elevate me to be the Superstar that I am, inside and outside the ring. He is the brother I never had and I think he deserves it."

The Miz and John Morrison have been 'frenemies' ever since they started their careers in WWE. It will be interesting to see the two Superstars face each other in the ring somewhere down the line and rekindle their past rivalry from 2009.